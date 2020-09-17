Vidulum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,236.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $143,230.14 and approximately $11,236.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003487 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

