Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Visa reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $21.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.12 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.34.

V traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,472,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,260. The company has a market capitalization of $398.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

