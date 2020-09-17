Vogogo (CVE:VGO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vogogo Inc (CVE:VGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Vogogo shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,664,281 shares.

About Vogogo (CVE:VGO)

Vogogo Inc, formerly Southtech Capital Corporation, is a risk management and electronic payment services company. The Company develops software that administers various electronic payments, including card payments, pre-authorized debit, peer-to-peer and online banking payments for the United States, the United Kingdom and Canadian markets.

