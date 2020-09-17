Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 3,810,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,661,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

VUZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $180.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Vuzix Corp will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth $885,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Vuzix by 263.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

