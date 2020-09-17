Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 14,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

