Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $40.85 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.85 million and $1.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007728 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

