Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $115.69. 34,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

