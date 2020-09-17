WAX Hits Market Cap of $49.97 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. In the last week, WAX has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $49.97 million and $485,069.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00243136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.01499484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00216344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,703,611,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,338,250,682 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Bibox, C2CX, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bithumb and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.