Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 26,522,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,171,217. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

