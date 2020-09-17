West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

West End Indiana Bancshares Inc (OTCMKTS:WEIN) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.92. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

About West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN)

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

