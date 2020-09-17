Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.51

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $14.66. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 58,518 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

