Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.51

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $14.66. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 58,518 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile (NYSE:HYI)
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.