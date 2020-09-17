Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 183,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 14,458.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 905,120 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Western Digital by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 710,283 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Western Digital by 3,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after buying an additional 398,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.