Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $54.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 132.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after acquiring an additional 329,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

