William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $301,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,932.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AAWW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,730. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AAWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.