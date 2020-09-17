William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $301,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,932.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAWW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,730. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 113,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

