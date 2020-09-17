Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $0.55. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. 330,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

