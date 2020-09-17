WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $24.73 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.45 or 0.04566056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035141 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

