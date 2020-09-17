Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $101,640.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,264.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 27,365 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $447,144.10.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,895,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

