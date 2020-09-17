Wownero Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,227.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $117,227.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00098415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01497692 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.