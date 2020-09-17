Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

