XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 201,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 211,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.02.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of XCel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

