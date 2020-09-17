XMax Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. XMax has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, DDEX, Coinrail and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.04408013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034899 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,097,231,927 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CryptoBridge, DDEX, Graviex, OTCBTC, ABCC, Hotbit, FCoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.