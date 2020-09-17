XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEV) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 4,053,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,146,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

About XPeng (NASDAQ:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

