XRP 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, XRP has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Bithumb, OKEx and Stellarport. XRP has a total market capitalization of $11.26 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00256240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00097331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.01491631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00190491 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,775.86 or 3.17294134 BTC.

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,887,319 coins and its circulating supply is 45,042,338,912 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, DigiFinex, ABCC, Bits Blockchain, WazirX, CoinFalcon, Kraken, Tripe Dice Exchange, Cryptohub, BTC Trade UA, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, CEX.IO, Bitstamp, HitBTC, Ripple China, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, C2CX, MBAex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BtcTurk, Coinsuper, Bitlish, Bithumb, Korbit, Gate.io, Huobi, DragonEX, BitMarket, Coinhub, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, Coinone, Bitinka, Bitsane, B2BX, Braziliex, Exmo, Upbit, Exrates, ZB.COM, Koineks, Ovis, Bitso, Zebpay, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Stellarport, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, BCEX, LakeBTC, Coinrail, Bittrex, Liquid, Independent Reserve, Bitbank, Binance, Kuna, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, Cryptomate, BitFlip, Indodax, BTC Markets, OKEx, Coindeal, RippleFox, Covesting, Gatehub, LiteBit.eu, FCoin, CoinEgg and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

