Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,203 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.94% of Yamana Gold worth $48,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 49.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 721,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 238,589 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 858.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 274,147 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 124.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 191,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,810,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

