Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.63 Million

Analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post sales of $597.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.50 million and the highest is $602.75 million. Cimpress reported sales of $633.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 141,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,837. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 78,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cimpress by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

