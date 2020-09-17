Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). CryoPort reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CryoPort by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. 1,163,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.