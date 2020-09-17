Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.59 Million

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to report sales of $564.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.90 million to $586.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $614.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $90,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.