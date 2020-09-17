Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.08 Million

Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $251.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.20 million to $259.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $272.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $978.58 million, with estimates ranging from $950.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 386,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

