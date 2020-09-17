Zacks: Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post sales of $486.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.40 million and the highest is $490.76 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,532. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3,882.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.