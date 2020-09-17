Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

