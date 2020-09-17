Zacks: Analysts Expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.71 Million

Analysts predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post sales of $337.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.30 million and the lowest is $330.50 million. J2 Global posted sales of $344.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,927. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in J2 Global by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

