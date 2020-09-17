Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

ALG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,199. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.27.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,481.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,952.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,329. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

