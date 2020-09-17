Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.88 Million

Analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce $10.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.59 million and the highest is $12.00 million. CryoPort posted sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $46.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.42 million to $55.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $177.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $227.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

CryoPort stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,382. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

