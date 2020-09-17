Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

NYSE:CUB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 8,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

