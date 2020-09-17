Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Jacobs Engineering reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $1,264,264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $723,368,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $160,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.40. 30,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

