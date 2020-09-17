Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $624.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $818.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.93. 396,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,839. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

