Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post $547.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $551.09 million and the lowest is $543.95 million. Primerica reported sales of $519.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 38.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 97,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

