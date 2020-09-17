Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $28.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the highest is $28.50 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $115.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.25 million, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $128.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBB shares. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,363. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $243.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

