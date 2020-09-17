Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will report sales of $11.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.96 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $43.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.47 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. 23,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,701. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.