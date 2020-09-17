Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $39.22. 66,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,057. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.