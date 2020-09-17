Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to Post $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.26. 5,409,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

