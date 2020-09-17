Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Bank of America downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AerCap by 4,347.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,912. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.