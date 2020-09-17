Zacks: Brokerages Expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Open Text posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. 30,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. Open Text has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

