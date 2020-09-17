Zacks: Brokerages Expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.10 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $370.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.30 million and the highest is $371.80 million. South State reported sales of $164.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 324,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.