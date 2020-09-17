Zacks: Brokerages Expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $370.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.30 million and the highest is $371.80 million. South State reported sales of $164.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 324,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.