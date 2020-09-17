Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.97 Million

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $692.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.80 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.79. 738,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.35. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $193.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

