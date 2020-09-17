Zano Price Hits $0.45 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Zano has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $28,851.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00098415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01497692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,325,705 coins and its circulating supply is 10,296,205 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.