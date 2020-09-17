ZClassic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,264.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 19% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $11,264.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00544088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056287 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

