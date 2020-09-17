Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Position Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of Zendesk worth $55,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,021. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,932. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

