ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 45% higher against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $1.97 million and $27,712.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00259622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01491432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00194950 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,370,986 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.