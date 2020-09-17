Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 21,680,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 32,975,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

